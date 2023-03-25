Sign up
Photo 4022
Sitting Pretty
Couldn't pass up this opportunity when he was sitting so still! Had 4-1/2 inches of rain yesterday - glad to get out a little today.
25th March 2023
25th Mar 23
3
3
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7997
photos
278
followers
170
following
1101% complete
View this month »
4015
4016
4017
4018
4019
4020
4021
4022
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
23rd March 2023 7:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
mockingbird
Mags
ace
Outstanding capture!
March 25th, 2023
haskar
ace
Well catch. Lovely pose and details.
March 25th, 2023
Barb
ace
Perfection! Love it!
March 25th, 2023
