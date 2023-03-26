Previous
You Hear Him and Start Looking by milaniet
You Hear Him and Start Looking

The Meadowlark has such a distinctive call that even I have learned to recognize it. Heard him before I rounded the curve in the road and there he was up in his tree just singing away.
26th March 2023 26th Mar 23

Milanie

@milaniet
Mags
Perfect timing for a perfect capture! I wish I could get shots like this. =)
March 27th, 2023  
Rick Schies
She is a pretty bird
March 27th, 2023  
Frances Tackaberry
Amazing shot! Perfect timing against a perfect sky
March 27th, 2023  
*lynn
fantastic capture of this singer
March 27th, 2023  
Corinne C
Fabulous capture!
March 27th, 2023  
