Photo 4023
You Hear Him and Start Looking
The Meadowlark has such a distinctive call that even I have learned to recognize it. Heard him before I rounded the curve in the road and there he was up in his tree just singing away.
26th March 2023
26th Mar 23
5
3
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7998
photos
278
followers
171
following
1102% complete
View this month »
4016
4017
4018
4019
4020
4021
4022
4023
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
22nd March 2023 9:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
meadowlark
Mags
ace
Perfect timing for a perfect capture! I wish I could get shots like this. =)
March 27th, 2023
Rick Schies
ace
She is a pretty bird
March 27th, 2023
Frances Tackaberry
ace
Amazing shot! Perfect timing against a perfect sky
March 27th, 2023
*lynn
ace
fantastic capture of this singer
March 27th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous capture!
March 27th, 2023
