Previous
Next
One More Spring Flower to Add to the Mix by milaniet
Photo 4026

One More Spring Flower to Add to the Mix

I find these yellow buttercups hard to shoot - their shiny leaves usually give off a glare or something, but must have hit a better angle (only one where I wasn't standing in ankle-deep water from all the rain).
28th March 2023 28th Mar 23

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
1103% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
How beautiful! I never see these around here.
March 28th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Such a pretty colour and great focus Milanie!
March 29th, 2023  
Dawn ace
So pretty
March 29th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
March 29th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Lovely- the dof gives it a 3d effect- good shot!
March 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise