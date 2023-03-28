Sign up
Photo 4026
One More Spring Flower to Add to the Mix
I find these yellow buttercups hard to shoot - their shiny leaves usually give off a glare or something, but must have hit a better angle (only one where I wasn't standing in ankle-deep water from all the rain).
28th March 2023
28th Mar 23
5
3
Milanie
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
8001
photos
278
followers
172
following
1103% complete
4019
4020
4021
4022
4023
4024
4025
4026
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
26th March 2023 11:21am
nature
,
yellow
,
flower
,
buttercup
Mags
How beautiful! I never see these around here.
March 28th, 2023
Islandgirl
Such a pretty colour and great focus Milanie!
March 29th, 2023
Dawn
So pretty
March 29th, 2023
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
March 29th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
Lovely- the dof gives it a 3d effect- good shot!
March 29th, 2023
