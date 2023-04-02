Previous
Nobody Else was Using These Pots by milaniet
Nobody Else was Using These Pots

My little squirrel friend sure does give me lots of laughs. He gets into the oddest place. Found him on the kitchen windowsill when I came out this morning. Looks so serious.
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

Milanie

@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
1104% complete

gloria jones ace
So cute!
April 2nd, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Great capture!
April 2nd, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
seems fair!
April 2nd, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Wow, he looks proper chilled out!
April 2nd, 2023  
Lyne
Really cute! Great capture!
April 2nd, 2023  
Dawn ace
Really cute
April 2nd, 2023  
