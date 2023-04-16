Previous
Same Eagle - New Tree by milaniet
Photo 4045

Same Eagle - New Tree

Watched the eagle fly off away from me but then he landed on this rather bare tree - cleaner view of him, but I liked the leaves of his first stop. Not bad capture considering the distance
16th April 2023 16th Apr 23

Milanie

@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Pam Knowler ace
Wow fabulous capture!
April 16th, 2023  
