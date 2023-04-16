Sign up
Photo 4045
Same Eagle - New Tree
Watched the eagle fly off away from me but then he landed on this rather bare tree - cleaner view of him, but I liked the leaves of his first stop. Not bad capture considering the distance
16th April 2023
16th Apr 23
Milanie
@milaniet
Tags
nature
bird
eagle
Pam Knowler
Wow fabulous capture!
April 16th, 2023
