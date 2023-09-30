Previous
Still Enjoying the Heat, I Guess

These flycatcher scissortails are about the only bird I've been seeing this month - and hearing. They sure have a high-pitched call - quite distinctive. Surely they'll be on their way soon.
30th September 2023

