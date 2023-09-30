Sign up
Photo 4157
Still Enjoying the Heat, I Guess
These flycatcher scissortails are about the only bird I've been seeing this month - and hearing. They sure have a high-pitched call - quite distinctive. Surely they'll be on their way soon.
Milanie
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
14th September 2023 7:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
scissortail
Mags
Such a pretty bird and a beautiful shot!
September 30th, 2023
