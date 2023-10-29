Sign up
Previous
Photo 4162
Fall should last Months - not Weeks!
A longer range view of the spot from Low Water Bridge on the Mulberry River in Arkansas - take this shot every year and even though it was quite overcast, the colors were lovely.
29th October 2023
29th Oct 23
5
4
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
8145
photos
260
followers
165
following
1140% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DC-ZS80D
Taken
1st January 2019 10:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
colors
,
fall
,
arkansas
,
mulberryriver
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful Fall colors
October 29th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful autumnal colours!
October 29th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
October 29th, 2023
Mags
ace
What a lovely sight!
October 29th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a stunning Autumnal scene along the river - big fav
October 29th, 2023
