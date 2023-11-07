Sign up
Photo 4166
No More Daylight Savings Time
It wasn't that late in the afternoon, but with the change of time Saturday, it seemed much darker looking up Haw Creek on Sunday while traveling home. Definitely a different look.
7th November 2023
7th Nov 23
nature
rocks
trees
fall
creek
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful-I know what you mean about getting dark early
November 7th, 2023
Lisa Poland
ace
Beautiful!
November 7th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Great capture near the end of the day and a nice reflection.
November 7th, 2023
