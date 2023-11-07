Previous
No More Daylight Savings Time by milaniet
Photo 4166

No More Daylight Savings Time

It wasn't that late in the afternoon, but with the change of time Saturday, it seemed much darker looking up Haw Creek on Sunday while traveling home. Definitely a different look.
7th November 2023 7th Nov 23

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
1141% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful-I know what you mean about getting dark early
November 7th, 2023  
Lisa Poland ace
Beautiful!
November 7th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Great capture near the end of the day and a nice reflection.
November 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise