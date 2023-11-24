Previous
Following Last Night's Sunset . . . by milaniet
Photo 4168

Following Last Night's Sunset . . .

Came this morning's beautiful sunrise. Would have been nice to skip that little breeze but the colors were worth the 34 F temperature sitting on down the bluff. Nice on black.
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
1141% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Spectacular.
November 24th, 2023  
KV ace
Gorgeous.
November 24th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Wonderful shot
November 24th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Superb
November 24th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
November 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise