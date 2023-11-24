Sign up
Previous
Photo 4168
Following Last Night's Sunset . . .
Came this morning's beautiful sunrise. Would have been nice to skip that little breeze but the colors were worth the 34 F temperature sitting on down the bluff. Nice on black.
24th November 2023
24th Nov 23
5
4
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Tags
sunrise
John Falconer
ace
Spectacular.
November 24th, 2023
KV
ace
Gorgeous.
November 24th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Wonderful shot
November 24th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Superb
November 24th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
November 25th, 2023
