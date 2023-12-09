Previous
Not a Creature was Stirring, Not Even a Mouse by milaniet
Photo 4182

Not a Creature was Stirring, Not Even a Mouse

Can't remember seeing the river this calm in quite some time. Made for nice reflections.
9th December 2023 9th Dec 23

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
1145% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise