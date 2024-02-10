Sign up
Previous
Photo 4206
All is Peaceful Now
In another few weeks the pond will have kids all around it with their long fishing poles - the annual spring fishing contest. The Game&Fish people stock it the day before and kids of all ages really have fun.
10th February 2024
10th Feb 24
6
3
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
8190
photos
250
followers
164
following
1152% complete
4199
4200
4201
4202
4203
4204
4205
4206
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
9th February 2024 8:53am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
reflections
,
pond
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Sauch wonderful reflections in this b/w ! fav
February 10th, 2024
Chris Cook
ace
Lovely b&w landscape with great reflections. What a great idea for the kids. You should go back on the day and get shots of them landing fish.
February 10th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Love the reflections!
February 10th, 2024
Mags
ace
Amazing reflections!
February 10th, 2024
haskar
ace
Beautiful tree and reflections.
February 10th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Superb reflections
February 10th, 2024
