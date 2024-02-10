Previous
All is Peaceful Now by milaniet
Photo 4206

All is Peaceful Now

In another few weeks the pond will have kids all around it with their long fishing poles - the annual spring fishing contest. The Game&Fish people stock it the day before and kids of all ages really have fun.
10th February 2024 10th Feb 24

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
1152% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Sauch wonderful reflections in this b/w ! fav
February 10th, 2024  
Chris Cook ace
Lovely b&w landscape with great reflections. What a great idea for the kids. You should go back on the day and get shots of them landing fish.
February 10th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Love the reflections!
February 10th, 2024  
Mags ace
Amazing reflections!
February 10th, 2024  
haskar ace
Beautiful tree and reflections.
February 10th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Superb reflections
February 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise