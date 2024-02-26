Sign up
Previous
Photo 4222
Almost a Natural Mono
Went searching for the dogtooth violets in the only place I've ever caught them - it took a little down-on-your-knees, but finally spotted 2 of them. They're not easy to shoot so low. :)
26th February 2024
26th Feb 24
2
1
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
8207
photos
247
followers
163
following
1156% complete
4215
4216
4217
4218
4219
4220
4221
4222
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
21st February 2024 1:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
nature
,
flower
,
dogtooth-violet
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice find and capture !
February 26th, 2024
Barb
ace
Truly lovely, and kudos to you for getting on your knees for a great photo!
February 26th, 2024
