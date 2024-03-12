Previous
My" It's Spring" Collection Grows by milaniet
Photo 4237

My" It's Spring" Collection Grows

There's only one place I've seen the dog tooth violet and there it was again. You really do have to do down on the tummy to shoot them though since they face down and grow so low.
12th March 2024 12th Mar 24

Milanie

@milaniet
Olwynne
Beautiful capture
March 12th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Nice focus, dof
March 12th, 2024  
haskar ace
Great pov and details.
March 12th, 2024  
Mags ace
What a beautiful bloom!
March 12th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful capture!
March 12th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
A beautiful image - worth the effort!
March 12th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Really beautiful.
March 12th, 2024  
Jeremy Cross ace
Beautiful
March 12th, 2024  
