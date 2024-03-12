Sign up
Previous
Photo 4237
My" It's Spring" Collection Grows
There's only one place I've seen the dog tooth violet and there it was again. You really do have to do down on the tummy to shoot them though since they face down and grow so low.
12th March 2024
12th Mar 24
8
5
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
8222
photos
245
followers
162
following
4230
4231
4232
4233
4234
4235
4236
4237
Views
25
Comments
8
Fav's
5
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
5th March 2024 11:09am
Tags
nature
,
dogtoothviolet
Olwynne
Beautiful capture
March 12th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Nice focus, dof
March 12th, 2024
haskar
ace
Great pov and details.
March 12th, 2024
Mags
ace
What a beautiful bloom!
March 12th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful capture!
March 12th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
A beautiful image - worth the effort!
March 12th, 2024
Bill Davidson
Really beautiful.
March 12th, 2024
Jeremy Cross
ace
Beautiful
March 12th, 2024
