Beauty on the River by milaniet
Beauty on the River

This Japonica bush was right next to the forsythia I posted yesterday. What a beautiful combination they made.
16th March 2024 16th Mar 24

Milanie

Rick ace
Lovely flower and capture.
March 17th, 2024  
