Perhaps He's Using It as a Rudder? by milaniet
Perhaps He's Using It as a Rudder?

Just to let you know all is well - just no more "me" time these days. Do miss it and hope to find a way to get back here more often. Best group in the world.
Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Joan Robillard ace
Fab - miss you
August 22nd, 2024  
George ace
Good to have you back.
August 22nd, 2024  
Mags ace
We've missed you! Come when you can. Lovely capture.
August 22nd, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Been missing you!! Good to hear from you!! I hope the heron is just stretching his wing
August 22nd, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Super capture! I was only thinking the other day that hadn’t seen anything of you. Would be good to see you back!
August 22nd, 2024  
