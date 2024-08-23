Sign up
Previous
Photo 4258
Color Along the River Bank
This was, in fact, the only color I saw on my walk yesterday morning. Everything is either dead from the heat or heavy storms we've had recently. Bring on fall!
23rd August 2024
23rd Aug 24
4
2
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
8243
photos
228
followers
153
following
1166% complete
4251
4252
4253
4254
4255
4256
4257
4258
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
22nd August 2024 8:31am
Tags
nature
,
yellow
,
flower
Judith Johnson
ace
Lovely, they look like evening primrose
August 23rd, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Aww, shame the weather has been so extreme this Summer, eh? In England it has been ridiculously hot, then ridiculously wet. Bonkers!
August 23rd, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely! Went out for a walk today, cool for Florida!
August 23rd, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Gorgeous closeup shot.
August 23rd, 2024
