Enjoying the Quiet on the River by milaniet
Enjoying the Quiet on the River

Another morning when I had a chance to get out and walk with the camera. It's been a long time since I have spotted a juvenile green heron - was so pleased that he stayed put for a minute.
28th August 2024 28th Aug 24

Milanie

June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Corinne C ace
A fabulous portrait, so many details!
August 28th, 2024  
amyK ace
and what a superb shot!
August 28th, 2024  
