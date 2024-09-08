Sign up
Previous
Photo 4263
Where My Days Have Gone!
Yes, the camera still gets out on occasion - but picture taking is more limited to these two great-grandkids. With nearly six years between them, it's amazing how well they play together. Feel pretty lucky to have them with me while Mom works.
8th September 2024
8th Sep 24
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
This will make 13 years at the end of the year and there's nothing I've enjoyed more. I'm a widow, mom...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365 2012-2024
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
8th September 2024 10:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
children
,
great-grandkids
Allison Maltese
ace
What a fun shot of your great-grand kids enjoying themselves.
September 8th, 2024
Mags
ace
Fun time and capture!
September 8th, 2024
