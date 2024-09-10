Sign up
Photo 4264
Fingers Reaching Out for You??
I'm always surprised when the Passion Flowers show up in early fall - what a nice treat this morning. I've had better shots of them, but I'll take what I can get these days.
10th September 2024
10th Sep 24
4
1
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
This will make 13 years at the end of the year and there's nothing I've enjoyed more. I'm a widow, mom...
8249
photos
229
followers
153
following
1168% complete
View this month »
4257
4258
4259
4260
4261
4262
4263
4264
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 2012-2024
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
10th September 2024 7:50am
Tags
nature
,
purple
,
passionflower
Chris Cook
ace
What a gorgeous flower
September 10th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
That's an excellent POV. They are so alien-looking!
September 10th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
September 10th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful !
September 10th, 2024
