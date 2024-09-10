Previous
Fingers Reaching Out for You?? by milaniet
Fingers Reaching Out for You??

I'm always surprised when the Passion Flowers show up in early fall - what a nice treat this morning. I've had better shots of them, but I'll take what I can get these days.
10th September 2024

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
Chris Cook ace
What a gorgeous flower
September 10th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
That's an excellent POV. They are so alien-looking!
September 10th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
September 10th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
September 10th, 2024  
