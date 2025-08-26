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Photo 4265
Beartooth Highway Almost a Year Ago
This highway really lived up to its name - just fabulous views and so many switchbacks! The giftshop on top was at 10,950 ft. Read where it was closed last week because of snow. Beautiful country in Montana.
26th August 2025
26th Aug 25
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Milanie
@milaniet
This will make 13 years at the end of the year and there's nothing I've enjoyed more. I'm a widow, mom...
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Photo Details
Views
8
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1
Album
365 2012-2024
Camera
SM-G970U1
Taken
26th August 2025 9:57am
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snow
,
scenic
,
lakes
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beartoothhighway
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
July 4th, 2026
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