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Beartooth Highway Almost a Year Ago by milaniet
Photo 4265

Beartooth Highway Almost a Year Ago

This highway really lived up to its name - just fabulous views and so many switchbacks! The giftshop on top was at 10,950 ft. Read where it was closed last week because of snow. Beautiful country in Montana.
26th August 2025 26th Aug 25

Milanie

@milaniet
This will make 13 years at the end of the year and there's nothing I've enjoyed more. I'm a widow, mom...
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Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
July 4th, 2026  
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