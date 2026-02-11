Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4266
Returning to the Same Spot Each Year
Still working on some older pictures from this year. The pelicans return every year in the late winter to the same log on the Arkansas River. A lot fewer this year. Better against black.
11th February 2026
11th Feb 26
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Milanie
@milaniet
This will make 13 years at the end of the year and there's nothing I've enjoyed more. I'm a widow, mom...
4267
photos
191
followers
140
following
1169% complete
View this month »
4260
4261
4262
4263
4264
4265
4266
4267
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365 2012-2024
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
11th February 2026 9:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
bird
,
river
,
pelican
gloria jones
ace
Looks great on black
July 10th, 2026
KV
ace
Awesome reflection with the ripples in the water. I've thought about you when I stopped in at Aux Arc Park to camp on trips in the past few years.
July 10th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close