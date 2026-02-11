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Returning to the Same Spot Each Year by milaniet
Photo 4266

Returning to the Same Spot Each Year

Still working on some older pictures from this year. The pelicans return every year in the late winter to the same log on the Arkansas River. A lot fewer this year. Better against black.
11th February 2026 11th Feb 26

Milanie

@milaniet
This will make 13 years at the end of the year and there's nothing I've enjoyed more. I'm a widow, mom...
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gloria jones ace
Looks great on black
July 10th, 2026  
KV ace
Awesome reflection with the ripples in the water. I've thought about you when I stopped in at Aux Arc Park to camp on trips in the past few years.
July 10th, 2026  
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