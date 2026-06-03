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A Little Love for the Wildflowers by milaniet
Photo 4265

A Little Love for the Wildflowers

Just popping in to let you all know I'm still here - just overwhelmed sometimes with the two greatgrandkids (now ages 10 and 4). Free time has become a thing of the past. Still get out occasionally with my camera though.
3rd June 2026 3rd Jun 26

Milanie

@milaniet
This will make 13 years at the end of the year and there's nothing I've enjoyed more. I'm a widow, mom...
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Krista Marson
so pretty. And I relate. I've been a little behind here, too!
July 3rd, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What a joy to see you again! Glad you are enjoying your greatgrandkids. Super sweet flower.
July 3rd, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Nice capture of this wildflower's details
July 3rd, 2026  
KWind ace
Pretty. Great focus and dof.
July 3rd, 2026  
amyK ace
Wonderful to see a post from you! Glad you are doing well. Happy Fourth!
July 3rd, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Milanie!! So happy to see a post from you. Glad you are well and enjoying those great grandies. Beautiful shape to this flower.
July 3rd, 2026  
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