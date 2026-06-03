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Previous
Photo 4265
A Little Love for the Wildflowers
Just popping in to let you all know I'm still here - just overwhelmed sometimes with the two greatgrandkids (now ages 10 and 4). Free time has become a thing of the past. Still get out occasionally with my camera though.
3rd June 2026
3rd Jun 26
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Milanie
@milaniet
This will make 13 years at the end of the year and there's nothing I've enjoyed more. I'm a widow, mom...
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Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
6
Album
365 2012-2024
Camera
Galaxy S25 Ultra
Taken
3rd June 2026 4:31pm
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flower
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summer
Krista Marson
so pretty. And I relate. I've been a little behind here, too!
July 3rd, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
What a joy to see you again! Glad you are enjoying your greatgrandkids. Super sweet flower.
July 3rd, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Nice capture of this wildflower's details
July 3rd, 2026
KWind
ace
Pretty. Great focus and dof.
July 3rd, 2026
amyK
ace
Wonderful to see a post from you! Glad you are doing well. Happy Fourth!
July 3rd, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Milanie!! So happy to see a post from you. Glad you are well and enjoying those great grandies. Beautiful shape to this flower.
July 3rd, 2026
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