Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1460
I Count 17 - I Think!
Pass this rusty old pieceof farm machinery frequently on my morning walk - never stopped to properly look at it. Wow - all the circles!
9th July 2020
9th Jul 20
6
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
6791
photos
297
followers
147
following
400% complete
View this month »
1453
1454
1455
1456
1457
1458
1459
1460
Latest from all albums
1457
1458
3109
3110
1459
3111
3112
1460
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
Odds 'n Ends
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
6th July 2020 7:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
circles
,
farm-machinery
,
julycircles2020
Lou Ann
ace
Wow! So many circles, indeed.
July 9th, 2020
Nina Ganci
brilliant, great rusty capture and circles
fav
July 9th, 2020
Ann Williams
Such a great find. I love this sort of photo. Fav.
July 9th, 2020
KV
ace
Love all the rust... nicely captured.
July 9th, 2020
Jean
ace
The shapes are great and I love the rust color with the blue tones.
July 9th, 2020
amyK
ace
A great find!
July 9th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
fav