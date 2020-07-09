Previous
Next
I Count 17 - I Think! by milaniet
Photo 1460

I Count 17 - I Think!

Pass this rusty old pieceof farm machinery frequently on my morning walk - never stopped to properly look at it. Wow - all the circles!
9th July 2020 9th Jul 20

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
400% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Wow! So many circles, indeed.
July 9th, 2020  
Nina Ganci
brilliant, great rusty capture and circles
fav
July 9th, 2020  
Ann Williams
Such a great find. I love this sort of photo. Fav.
July 9th, 2020  
KV ace
Love all the rust... nicely captured.
July 9th, 2020  
Jean ace
The shapes are great and I love the rust color with the blue tones.
July 9th, 2020  
amyK ace
A great find!
July 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise