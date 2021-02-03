Sign up
Photo 1475
Shouldn't Believe the Forecasts
They said there'd be a good chance for a nice sunrise this morning - missed it again. But the river was so still and liked the neat reflections.
3rd February 2021
3rd Feb 21
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
1473
1474
1475
Odds 'n Ends
DSC-RX10M4
2nd February 2021 6:49am
bridge
river
sunrise
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
I love the pink and purple tones here. Beautiful shot!
February 4th, 2021
