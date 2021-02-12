Sign up
Photo 1478
In Sync
I can't help it - they're like a magnet to me drawing me back to that park. Such fun to watch
12th February 2021
12th Feb 21
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
pelican
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Very cool shot! They look like a mirror image.
February 13th, 2021
