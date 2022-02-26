Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1495
Favorite Seasons Collage
This was a challenge I couldn't pass up - and thought I'd best post quickly before I forgot about it. Love Fall!
26th February 2022
26th Feb 22
4
4
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7519
photos
295
followers
177
following
409% complete
1495
Tags
seasons
,
collage-challenge
,
mfpiac-110
Mags
ace
Fab collage! Lovely colors.
February 27th, 2022
Chris
ace
Beautiful.
February 27th, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
Stunning
February 27th, 2022
Rob Crosby
Wonderful collage. Another FAV, Milanie!
February 27th, 2022
