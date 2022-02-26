Previous
Favorite Seasons Collage by milaniet
Favorite Seasons Collage

This was a challenge I couldn't pass up - and thought I'd best post quickly before I forgot about it. Love Fall!
Milanie

Mags ace
Fab collage! Lovely colors.
February 27th, 2022  
Chris ace
Beautiful.
February 27th, 2022  
Jane Pittenger ace
Stunning
February 27th, 2022  
Rob Crosby
Wonderful collage. Another FAV, Milanie!
February 27th, 2022  
