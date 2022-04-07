Previous
Touring Garvan Gardens 7 by milaniet
Touring Garvan Gardens 7

BOB. Got really up close and personal with this pretty fringy one. You had to stay on the path so isolating one took some hunting.
7th April 2022 7th Apr 22

Milanie

@milaniet
Corinne C ace
Superb!
April 8th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Fabulous job!
April 8th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
Really lovely and isolated perfectly. There are so many different kinds of tulips!
April 8th, 2022  
Linda Godwin
Fab close up,love the edges!
April 8th, 2022  
