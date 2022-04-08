Sign up
Photo 1504
Touring Garvan Gardens 8
This was taken outside the chapel at Garvan Gardens - a wedding was taking place so I wasn't able to get a shot of the chapel. Made a lovely walk when the bride & groom came out.
8th April 2022
8th Apr 22
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7573
photos
293
followers
166
following
Tags
nature
,
blossoms
,
garvangardens
Mags
ace
Lovely capture!
April 8th, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
Oh I'm sure that is a gorgeous setting for a wedding. This is so pretty.
April 8th, 2022
