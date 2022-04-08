Previous
Touring Garvan Gardens 8 by milaniet
Photo 1504

Touring Garvan Gardens 8

This was taken outside the chapel at Garvan Gardens - a wedding was taking place so I wasn't able to get a shot of the chapel. Made a lovely walk when the bride & groom came out.
8th April 2022 8th Apr 22

Milanie

@milaniet
Photo Details

Mags ace
Lovely capture!
April 8th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
Oh I’m sure that is a gorgeous setting for a wedding. This is so pretty.
April 8th, 2022  
