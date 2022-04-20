Previous
Touring Garvan Gardens 20 by milaniet
Photo 1516

Touring Garvan Gardens 20

I have no idea what kind of tree this was growing on - just liked the way it looked against the blue sky.
20th April 2022 20th Apr 22

Milanie

@milaniet
Photo Details

