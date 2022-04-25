Previous
Next
Touring Garvan Gardens 25 by milaniet
Photo 1521

Touring Garvan Gardens 25

And so with this selfie (which I will never learn how to take properly) I bid Garvan Gardens farewell for another year. Hope I've convinced you to stop by there if you're ever in Arkansas. Any season is delightful, but tulip season is my favorite!
25th April 2022 25th Apr 22

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
416% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Looking good Milanie
April 26th, 2022  
Mags ace
Well, hello! You look great!
April 26th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
You look so pretty, Milanie...and surrounded by pretty flowers.
April 26th, 2022  
Barb ace
This is a wonderful selfie, Milanie! Just lovely! Fav
April 26th, 2022  
jackie edwards ace
a great pictorial tour you gave us and a lovely smile to boot! thanks for letting have a look at the beautiful flora!
April 26th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Great series and beautiful selfie
April 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise