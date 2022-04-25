Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1521
Touring Garvan Gardens 25
And so with this selfie (which I will never learn how to take properly) I bid Garvan Gardens farewell for another year. Hope I've convinced you to stop by there if you're ever in Arkansas. Any season is delightful, but tulip season is my favorite!
25th April 2022
25th Apr 22
6
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7624
photos
291
followers
167
following
416% complete
View this month »
1514
1515
1516
1517
1518
1519
1520
1521
Latest from all albums
1519
3703
1520
3704
2397
1521
2398
3705
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
Odds 'n Ends
Camera
SM-G970U1
Taken
1st April 2022 1:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
selfie
,
garvangardens
Joan Robillard
ace
Looking good Milanie
April 26th, 2022
Mags
ace
Well, hello! You look great!
April 26th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
You look so pretty, Milanie...and surrounded by pretty flowers.
April 26th, 2022
Barb
ace
This is a wonderful selfie, Milanie! Just lovely! Fav
April 26th, 2022
jackie edwards
ace
a great pictorial tour you gave us and a lovely smile to boot! thanks for letting have a look at the beautiful flora!
April 26th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Great series and beautiful selfie
April 26th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close