Snow Day by milesnauticus
8 / 365

Snow Day

Day 8:
January 8, 2021. My son got to see snow for the first time. It took him a bit but he started to enjoy it after a few minutes. Then he got cold so game over.
8th January 2021 8th Jan 21

Mikey W

@milesnauticus
