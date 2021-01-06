Sign up
6 / 365
Orange afternoon
A cluster of oranges in afternoon sunset.
6th January 2021
6th Jan 21
0
0
RonM
@milestonevisualmedia
I am a senior citizen aiming to revive my previous interest in photography by starting a Project 365. This site seems the ideal location....
6
photos
1
followers
6
following
1% complete
1
2
3
4
5
6
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
6th January 2021 3:02pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
sunset
,
oranges
