23 / 365
The piercing sun
Sun rays through the clouds over the sea.
23rd January 2021
23rd Jan 21
RonM
ace
@milestonevisualmedia
I am reviving my interest in photography by starting a Project 365. This site seems ideal. I look forward to engaging other members...
2
365
ILCE-6000
22nd January 2021 4:31pm
sun
clouds
contrast
rays
seascape
