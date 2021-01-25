Previous
Not very Pacific today. by milestonevisualmedia
25 / 365

Not very Pacific today.

Waves breaking on the pier on a windy day.
25th January 2021 25th Jan 21

RonM

ace
@milestonevisualmedia
I am reviving my interest in photography by starting a Project 365. This site seems ideal. I look forward to engaging other members...
