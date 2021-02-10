Previous
Notable trees in the neighborhood. #1. by milestonevisualmedia
Notable trees in the neighborhood. #1.

On days when I feel open, I will collect images of some fascinating local tree-beings. Sometimes in natural color, sometimes in black and white or both.
RonM

@milestonevisualmedia
I am reviving my interest in photography by starting a Project 365. This site seems ideal. I look forward to engaging other members...
