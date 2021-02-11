Previous
Close up detail of a succulent flower. by milestonevisualmedia
42 / 365

Close up detail of a succulent flower.

Close up using a prime lens. Some wind motion made the focusing difficult.
11th February 2021 11th Feb 21

RonM

ace
@milestonevisualmedia
I am reviving my interest in photography by starting a Project 365. This site seems ideal. I look forward to engaging other members...
11% complete

View this month

Photo Details

