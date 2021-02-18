Sign up
Messy squirrel.
I have tried, to the limit of my communication skills, to ask the squirrel to clean up after he finishes eating oranges, but it has no effect.
18th February 2021
18th Feb 21
RonM
ace
@milestonevisualmedia
I am reviving my interest in photography by starting a Project 365. This site seems ideal. I look forward to engaging other members...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
16th February 2021 1:00pm
Tags
wildlife
,
scene
,
garden
,
concept
