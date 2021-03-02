Previous
Leaf design in analogous colors. by milestonevisualmedia
61 / 365

Leaf design in analogous colors.

A local avocado tree in bloom. Emphasizing the blue sky, yellow blooms, and green leaves.
2nd March 2021 2nd Mar 21

RonM

ace
@milestonevisualmedia
I am reviving my interest in photography by starting a Project 365. This site seems ideal. I look forward to engaging other members...
