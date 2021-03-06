Previous
Guest photographer. by milestonevisualmedia
65 / 365

Guest photographer.

Grand daughter Chloe is visiting today and we decided that she would do a photo recon of the flowers in bloom, and then assemble them into a composite. (Consented to one image by me to confirm her role). All sagely observed by cat Zoey.
6th March 2021 6th Mar 21

bkb in the city
Great collage
March 7th, 2021  
