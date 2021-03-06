Sign up
65 / 365
Guest photographer.
Grand daughter Chloe is visiting today and we decided that she would do a photo recon of the flowers in bloom, and then assemble them into a composite. (Consented to one image by me to confirm her role). All sagely observed by cat Zoey.
6th March 2021
6th Mar 21
RonM
ace
@milestonevisualmedia
I am reviving my interest in photography by starting a Project 365. This site seems ideal. I look forward to engaging other members...
72
photos
13
followers
22
following
17% complete
View this month »
58
59
60
61
62
63
64
65
Latest from all albums
6
60
61
7
62
63
64
65
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
artist
,
composite
bkb in the city
Great collage
March 7th, 2021
