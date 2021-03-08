Previous
zoey in the garden by milestonevisualmedia
67 / 365

zoey in the garden

A composite that tells the story of Zoey's visit today to the garden: leaving the house, crossing the patio with caution, in camouflage behind the lavender, coming out to get a stroke, and showing her good side.
8th March 2021 8th Mar 21

RonM

Photo Details

