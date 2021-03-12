Previous
CLOUD COMPOSITE by milestonevisualmedia
71 / 365

CLOUD COMPOSITE

After the rain the other day, the sky was filled with cloud puffs everywhere. I literally had a "cloud orgy" driving up and down hills to find the best views. This is a sample.
12th March 2021 12th Mar 21

RonM

ace
@milestonevisualmedia
I am reviving my interest in photography by starting a Project 365. This site seems ideal. I look forward to engaging other members...
