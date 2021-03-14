Previous
(They were) Socializing without a mask on my walk today. by milestonevisualmedia
73 / 365

(They were) Socializing without a mask on my walk today.

Some friendly neighbors who were on the same walk today.
14th March 2021 14th Mar 21

@milestonevisualmedia
I am reviving my interest in photography by starting a Project 365. This site seems ideal. I look forward to engaging other members...
