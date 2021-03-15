Previous
Raphiolepsis indica glowing in the sun. by milestonevisualmedia
Raphiolepsis indica glowing in the sun.

This bush, originally from China, is a very popular planting around here, with glorious pink blossoms in the early Spring. This one heightened with a little photoshop magic.
15th March 2021

RonM

ace
@milestonevisualmedia
I am reviving my interest in photography by starting a Project 365. This site seems ideal. I look forward to engaging other members...
