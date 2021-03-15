Sign up
Raphiolepsis indica glowing in the sun.
This bush, originally from China, is a very popular planting around here, with glorious pink blossoms in the early Spring. This one heightened with a little photoshop magic.
15th March 2021
15th Mar 21
Tags
plant
,
photoshop
,
effect
,
edge
,
blossoms
,
raphiolepsis
