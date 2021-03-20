Previous
TRE BRANCH DESIGN. by milestonevisualmedia
79 / 365

TRE BRANCH DESIGN.

The results of some explorations in photoshop: 1 the primary image, 2 increased contrast and desaturation, 3 increased contrast and full b/w, 4 gradient map onto 3. Sharing my journey. Let me know which you prefer in your response.
20th March 2021 20th Mar 21

RonM

ace
@milestonevisualmedia
I am reviving my interest in photography by starting a Project 365. This site seems ideal. I look forward to engaging other members...
Photo Details

