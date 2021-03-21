Sign up
80 / 365
DOGLOVE
Taking a walk with our "grand dog" and family. She is always ready to accept strokes from strangers.
21st March 2021
21st Mar 21
RonM
ace
@milestonevisualmedia
I am reviving my interest in photography by starting a Project 365. This site seems ideal. I look forward to engaging other members...
96
photos
16
followers
28
following
Tags
dog
,
human
,
relation
