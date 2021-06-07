Sign up
158 / 365
A lunch with old friends.
How much we have come to appreciate the basic moments of life from this pandemic.
7th June 2021
7th Jun 21
RonM
ace
@milestonevisualmedia
I am reviving my interest in photography by starting a Project 365. This site seems ideal. I look forward to engaging other members...
206
photos
26
followers
23
following
151
152
153
154
155
156
157
158
153
47
154
155
156
48
157
158
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
7th June 2021 1:09pm
Tags
portrait
,
people
,
lesson
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
A Lovely shot of this couple!
June 8th, 2021
