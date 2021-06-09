Sign up
Homage to O'Keefe 2: yellow lily.
I am on a roll now! Will do several days of edited flower images in honor of one of my favorite painters, and the profusion of flower pictures on site.
9th June 2021
9th Jun 21
RonM
ace
@milestonevisualmedia
I am reviving my interest in photography by starting a Project 365. This site seems ideal. I look forward to engaging other members...
Tags
flower
,
lily
,
edit
,
o'keefe
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Nice bright tones! Very eye-catching.
June 10th, 2021
