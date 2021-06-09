Previous
Homage to O'Keefe 2: yellow lily. by milestonevisualmedia
160 / 365

Homage to O'Keefe 2: yellow lily.

I am on a roll now! Will do several days of edited flower images in honor of one of my favorite painters, and the profusion of flower pictures on site.
9th June 2021 9th Jun 21

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Nice bright tones! Very eye-catching.
June 10th, 2021  
