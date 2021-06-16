Sign up
Oildorado #2. Color modified silhouette.
The full image of the pump rig recolored.
16th June 2021
16th Jun 21
1
0
RonM
ace
@milestonevisualmedia
I am reviving my interest in photography by starting a Project 365. This site seems ideal. I look forward to engaging other members...
215
photos
26
followers
23
following
45% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
14th June 2021 3:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pump
,
edit
,
oil
,
rig
,
reprocessing
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Interesting color choices!
June 16th, 2021
