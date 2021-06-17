Previous
Playing with pano. by milestonevisualmedia
Playing with pano.

A vertical pano to get the tree and its shadow. And my shoe! Echoes of David Hockney!
17th June 2021 17th Jun 21

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Pretty cool! Love the shadow.
June 18th, 2021  
Yoland ace
Cool, I like the shoe!😊 I’ve never tried a vertical panel before I’ll have to give it a go.
June 18th, 2021  
Islandgirl ace
Nice shadows!
June 18th, 2021  
