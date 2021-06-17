Sign up
168 / 365
Playing with pano.
A vertical pano to get the tree and its shadow. And my shoe! Echoes of David Hockney!
17th June 2021
17th Jun 21
RonM
ace
@milestonevisualmedia
I am reviving my interest in photography by starting a Project 365. This site seems ideal. I look forward to engaging other members...
216
photos
26
followers
23
following
46% complete
View this month »
161
162
163
164
165
166
167
168
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
17th June 2021 3:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
shadow
,
effect
,
pano
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Pretty cool! Love the shadow.
June 18th, 2021
Yoland
ace
Cool, I like the shoe!😊 I've never tried a vertical panel before I'll have to give it a go.
June 18th, 2021
Islandgirl
ace
Nice shadows!
June 18th, 2021
