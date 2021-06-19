Previous
Next
Hiding in the garden. by milestonevisualmedia
170 / 365

Hiding in the garden.

An old sculpture that sits in hiding in the clivia. This is the white object in the mid left side of 06.17.
19th June 2021 19th Jun 21

RonM

ace
@milestonevisualmedia
I am reviving my interest in photography by starting a Project 365. This site seems ideal. I look forward to engaging other members...
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi
Nice detail
June 19th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Great find
June 19th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise